Search Nets Four Arrests in Ohio County

Authorities took four individuals while serving search warrants at home in the city limits of Centertown, Kentucky.

Kayla Knight, Colten Sublett, Nathaniel Holland, and Sheena Fulton were located on the second floor of the home. During the arrest of Knight and Sublett, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, bongs, needles, pipes, scales, baggies, a sawed-off shotgun, and other drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Knight, Holland, Sublett, and Fulton were all arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in controlled substance (> or =2GMS Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

PCS 1ST degree, 1st Offense, (Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

PCS 3rd degree, – Drug Unspecified (Enhancement)

Possession of marijuana (Enhancement)

Drug paraphernalia- Buy/possess (Enhancement)

Knight and Holland were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Enhancement).

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Centertown Police, and Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.

Comments

comments