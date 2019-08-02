Search Continues for Missing Worker

As of Friday, Paradise Mine is still full of explosive gas. Officials say emergency crews have been working around the clock, trying to make this recovery successful.

“We haven’t been successful in removing the explosive gases at this point, but we are still trying,” says Jim Vicini, Kentucky’s Division of Mine Safety Director. “We are trying to step up the ventilation.”

Friday evening marks 48 hours since a methane explosion at Paradise Mine caused 62-year-old Richard Knapp to fall into the mine.

“This one [explosion] here was right at the outside [of the mine] so it wasn’t as massive as many in the past, but it was pretty powerful,” says Vicini.

Now the worker is trapped, 380 feet underground. He is in a mine full of methane with only one way to get in and out. This is a potentially dangerous recovery mission for first responders because officials fear the methane levels in the mine’s atmosphere could cause another explosion.

“How are they ever going to get him out of there?” asks concerned Muhlenberg County community member, Dianna Weightman.

“Eventually when we locate the missing person then we can lower a basket in to get him out,” says Vicini. “We can’t do that until we get those gases out.”

The 62-year-old ironworker and welder could be stuck inside the mine for days before its safe enough to get him out. This situation is shattering hearts in coal country.

“It’s just unbelievable,” says Weightman. “It’s scary. It could have been some of our family.”

Richard Knapp’s condition is still unknown, but time is of the essence to get him out alive.

“The company, the state of Kentucky, Mine Safety and Health Administration, and the contractor’s company are all working together,” says Vicini. “We are doing everything we possibly can.”

