Search Continues for Missing Woman

The Boonville Police Department says 72-year-old Donna Hatfield was last seen at her home in Boonville. Police say earlier this week Donna Hatfield’s daughter reported her missing. She found out her mother had not been seen since June 13th after talking to her brother who lives with their mom.

“She had not talked to her mother in several months, had talked to her brother and got some conflicting stories from him,” says Boonville Police Chief Daryl Saltzman.

Authorities say Hatfield was last seen on June 13th, nearly seven weeks before her family reported her disappearance.

Law enforcement officials say Hatfield has dementia, which causes her to get confused easily. This makes an already intricate investigation even more difficult, especially since she could have wandered far from home over the last two months.

“Normally it’s not that much of a span from the time that it was last seen to the time it’s reported, so it’s difficult,” says Boonville Police Chief Daryl Saltzman.

Some of Hatfield’s neighbors tell me they can’t believe she’s been missing for a couple of months.

“It’s disturbing very disturbing,” says Mary Chase, Donna Hatfield’s neighbor. “I just hope they find her soon.”

Mary Chase tells me they were always happy to see Hatfield.

“She was a very sweet lady from when I talked to her. She always had a smile on her face,” says Chase. “She never had anything bad to say about anybody. She seemed to be a real caring person.”

Hatfield is considered to be in immediate danger, especially now that she has been missing for a couple of months.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Warrick County Central Dispatch at (812) 897-1200.

