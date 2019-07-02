Search Continues for Man After Boat Crashes on Ohio River

The search continues for another man after a boat crashes on the Ohio River in Clark County.

On July 1st after 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the McAlpine Dam area after witnesses say the boat capsized. The boat operator, Donald Watson, 26 of Lousiville, and his passenger, Levell Washington, 28, of Jeffersonville were both thrown overboard after an apparent malfunction with the boat’s motor.

Washington managed to jump from the boat and was swept through the gates of the dam before being rescued by Clarksville Fire Department. Watson was seen struggling to stay afloat before disappearing beneath the surface.

Neither of the men was initially wearing lifejackets, but according to interviews both did manage to put them on just prior to the collision.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate with assistance from local agencies.

