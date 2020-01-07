Scottsville Man Charged in Cromwell Market Robbery

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Scottsville man in connection with a robbery at Cromwell Market in Kentucky.

On January 4, a white male entered the market, and with a large wooden instrument, approached the clerk and demanded money. The suspect retrieved the money and fled the store.

The suspect was caught on surveillance entering the passenger side of a car and fleeing the scene.

It was determined by the sheriff’s office that 19-year-old Aaron Crowe was the suspect captured on video.

Just one day after the robbery, Crowe and a male juvenile were involved in a multi-agency police chase through several counties. It is believed Crowe and the juvenile stole a car from Hartford, KY on Jan. 4.

Crowe was arrested on separate charges and lodged into the Grayson County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said they questioned Crowe about the robbery. He admitted that he was the suspect on camera.

The juvenile was charged on Jan. 7 for robbery by the child designated worker, the sheriff’s office said.

Crowe faces the following charges:

Criminal mischief

Fleeing or evading police (on foot)

Resisting arrest

Receiving stolen property u/$10,000

Assault, 2nd degree

Wanton endangerment

