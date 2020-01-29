Schools Take Proactive Measures to Prevent the Flu

A brutal flu season is hitting the Tri-State leaving several schools to cancel classes the next few days, but there are some schools taking extra precautions to make sure their students stay healthy.

“It’s continuous the whole school year,” says Brian Shocklee, Owensboro Public Schools Lead Bus Mechanic.

Due to low attendance, schools are making the call to close down for a few days to allow students to get well and to thoroughly clean.

Owensboro Public School officials say the flu hasn’t made an impact, with attendance around 94 percent, but they are taking proactive measures to keep students healthy.

“We bring the bus in and they’ll get a bucket of water, bleach water, and scrub it down and clean it all up and then also when we’re finished we will also take a disinfectant and spray throughout the whole bus to try and prevent any other spreading,” says Shocklee.

It’s a process. Cleaning the nearly 35 buses takes one to three hours to clean from top to bottom.

But school officials say it’s worth the extra work.

“Always just trying to prevent it from spreading,” says Shocklee. “We haul so many kids on one bus so just trying to keep it from spreading.”

Owensboro schools are not alone in ensuring students health. In Hopkins County, West Hopkins School hasn’t seen a decline in attendance, but they spent Wednesday sanitizing and disinfecting buses and classrooms with their fogging system.

And while students are being told to do their part from getting sick, schools are getting ahead of the problem to ensure a healthy and happy school year.

“I mean when flu season hits, we do it more, but even when flu season is not in, we still spray for germs,” says Shocklee.

Since the cold and flu are most contagious within the first few days, school officials want to remind parents to make sure your child is fever free before sending them back to school.

