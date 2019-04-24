Schools See Increase of Students Vaping; More Disciplinary Actions Taken

E-cigarettes use among middle and high school students is becoming a growing issue at schools across the country, but more students have started vaping and that’s leading to more disciplinary actions being taken in many schools even right here in the Tri-State.

“It’s a majority of the students honestly. It’s a lot,” says a Hopkins County Public School student. “A few of my friends and a few people that would hang out in my little group got caught with Juuls and stuff.”

According to the CDC, one out of every 20 middle school students admitted to vaping and in high school one out of every five students.

For one Hopkins County Public School student, he says students smoke nearly every day right inside the school.

“The hallways, the bathrooms, sometimes in the classrooms,” says the Hopkins County Public School student. “The teachers they enforce it a lot, but the kids they just don’t really care.”

For teachers it was a losing battle-until now.

“Many of them believe that they can have it on their person, they’re free to use,” says Robert Carter, Hopkins County Schools Director of Engagement, Equity, and School Support.

It’s not only against the school Code of Conduct, it’s also illegal for anyone under 18 to vape. Tri-State school officials say students vaping on school property is becoming an increasing problem.

“One thing that we see that’s happening is that there’s a drastic, rather disturbing increase in the numbers of usage of Juuls and vaping and e-cigs amongst our youth,” says Carter.

Carter says the number of students being disciplined has doubled since last year. Earlier this year, a student was suspended from Hopkins County Central High School after fighting back a teacher who was trying to take away his Juul. That student was suspended, but sadly, these punishments are becoming more common.

School administrators are hoping more parents will learn more about just how dangerous and illegal these devices are for their kids.

“What we are finding is many parents are not informed,” says Carter. “Why are we not informed? It’s because the shape, the change, these devices are easily hidden and they’re easily used and quickly put away.”

The first step he hopes parents take is starting a conversation.

“That’s the opportunity from the parental side to explain these things are very hazardous,” says Carter. “These things are very addictive.”

Hopkins County Public School officials tell 44News their main concerns are for the students health and safety.

In Henderson County, officials tell 44News they’ve also seen an increase this year, but they’re also trying to get out in front of the problem.

