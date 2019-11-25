Schools Closed in Indiana Town as Coach Expected to Pass Away

An Indiana town has canceled school for the next two days as a community comes together for a coach.

On Facebook Sunday, West Washington School Corporation announced that all schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday to help staff and students deal with the condition of Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Phillip Bowsman.

Bowsman suffered a stroke and being supported by a vent. Doctors believe that once he is taken off the vent, he will pass away shortly after.

According to the post, Bowsman is “a dear friend of many of our staff, family to some and a father figure to many.” Counseling services are available for staff and students at the schools Monday and Tuesday.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the announcement:

OHS is praying for you, West Washington and Bowsman family! pic.twitter.com/tp7FbkOUVb — OrleansBulldogsAthletics (@BulldogsOrleans) November 25, 2019

Our hearts go out to West Washington School Corporation as they are enduring heartbreaking news concerning their Athletic Director/Football Coach. #GodSpeedSenators

