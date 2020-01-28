Schools Closed Due to Flu Outbreak

Many schools across the area are dealing with a brutal flu season this year, causing educators to cancel classes due to low attendance.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County officials sent out a letter to parents and guardians of students within the school district.

That letter reads as follows:

Dear Parents and Guardians, This letter is to provide you information about an influenza outbreak that is affecting North Posey School District. Due to the number of reported cases of influenza involving both students and staff, North Posey School District will close on Thursday, January 30th, and Friday, January 31st. During this time, the school buildings will be thoroughly cleaned. Students will have Virtual Learning Days on Thursday and Friday. We are hopeful that during this four-day break, that affected individuals will be symptom-free and the school buildings will be sanitized.

School officials went on in the letter, advising parents to keep their children out of school and at home if they displayed any symptoms that showed signs of the flu, such as high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, or fatigue. They also reminded parents to teach their children good hygiene habits that could greatly reduce the risk of sickness spreading, such as the frequent washing of hands.

“We’ve been watching this for the last 48 hours pretty closely. There’s a guideline by the state, that if a building reaches 20% of the students calling in absent, that you must notify the state,” Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Angela Bender told 44News.

North Posey’s Junior High School has exceeded that percentage, with about 21% of their students sick with either the flu or strep throat.

“We had around 185 students out yesterday,” says Dr. Bender.

Dr. Bender tells 44News school officials have been talking with both state officials and health professionals in order to develop a strategic plan aimed at combating the number of flu cases at North Posey. They decided that a four-day weekend would be the best way to give sick students and staff members time to recover, while also allowing them to return to a germ-free school by heavily sanitizing the entire building during the four-day weekend.

“The CDC had talked about this being one of the most severe flu seasons that we’ve seen in quite some time,” says Dr. Lori Caloia.

Indiana saw a spike in flu deaths at the end of December through the beginning of January, and it’s even worse than the 2017-2018 flu season. So far this year, there have been 31 flu-related deaths in Indiana. This time last year, there were 8 flu-related deaths in the Hoosier state.

Even though the number of flu cases has been starting to slow down, there’s a mutated flu strain making its way through Posey County.

This flu strain starts with congestion and coughing, but by day five, the symptoms shift into that of a stomach virus.

Since those with the cold or flu are most contagious during the first 48 hours of contracting the illness, school officials ask parents to make sure their children are fever-free for at least 24 hours before sending them back to school.

