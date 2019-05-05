School Supplies Donated to Evansville Teacher

A big surprise for a first year teacher at Highland Elementary school in Evansville.

44news partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Mrs. Parmley’s first grade classroom a cart-load of school supplies, and treats.

Crane credit union donated the supplies as part of its “education essentials” initiative which aims to relieve the financial burden teachers face when buying school supplies for their classrooms.

Mrs. Parmley says restocking those supplies at the end of the school year will help ease the financial burden ahead of next year.

“A lot of our kids don’t come with supplies at all, and this will kinda help us fill that need. But we can also prep things for next year,” says Mrs. Parmley.

“Its tough for them to pay for that stuff out of pocket. Especially when you get to the end of the school year and there’s just not much left. And again starting next year they got to buy it all over again. So hopefully this will help Mrs. Parmley for this year and next year too,” says Michael Hostetler.

44news morning anchor Tommy Mason joined Crane Credit Union to help surprise students.

Although this is the final month of school for most Crane Credit Union made a total of 30 deliveries of school supplies across 15 schools in Evansville and Terre Haute.

