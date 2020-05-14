Should School Start in the Fall?

Area school districts say the fate of the fall semester is still up in the air.

Ideally, school officials would like children to return to in-person instruction by then, but the nation’s top health officials are warning it may be unsafe.

One parent said she’s ready for her child to hit the books the old fashion way.

“The virus is just like any other virus, or sickness, or illness, or whatever,” said Tamika Liebhart. “Kids need to be exposed to germs. I’m not concerned about him getting sick or myself getting sick.”

The Tri-State area’s largest school systems all seem to have the same plan – Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Independent, and Henderson County School District says they’ll make a decision later in the summer, but are planning for multiple scenarios as of now.

