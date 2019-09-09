School Officials Tackling Teen Vaping

The Food and Drug Administration says Juul, a popular e-cigarette company, violated federal regulations by promoting it’s products as a less harmful alternative to traditional products to get younger people hooked.

Some local school and health leaders are afraid some students are already addicted.

“We are real concerned about the health implications for our students both currently and down the road,” says Castle High School Principal Doug Gresham. At Monday’s Warrick County Commissioner’s meeting, he asked the Commissioners to step in.

Now, this issue is on local officials’ radar.

“I’m not sure what our role is, but the problem is clear,” says Warrick County Commissioner District 2, Terry Phillippe.

Recent surveys show vaping has hit a record high. Health experts say this issue an epidemic.

Local officials are hoping parents and teenagers come to realize the health problems linked to vaping, especially since these devices are easily accessible.

“There’s e-cigs that you can buy at convenience stores there are three different vape shops throughout Warrick County,” says Marge Gianopoulos, Youth First/Warrick County Cares Coordinator.

Since 2015 more Warrick County high schoolers have been vaping than other kids around the state, and it’s only getting worse.

“In 2017 and 2018 it has doubled that rate,” says Gianopoulos.

School leaders are noticing this trend. Castle High School’s Principal says three years ago, they punished nearly 30 students for vaping at school. Last year more than 100 students were in trouble for vaping. They’ve had two cases of students smoking an e-cigarette containing THC.

“It’s really exploded. I’ve had conversations with students and they say they typically start for the same reasons as they used to smoke cigarettes. It’s the teenage rebellion thing to do but they get addicted very quickly,” says Gresham.

