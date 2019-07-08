School Lunch Prices Will Increase

The EVSC is increasing the price of lunch for their students. This decision passed at their school board meeting, all board members were in favor of this change.

“It will result in a minimal increase,” says Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC spokesman. “Again, this is not something we intended to do, but we do have to fall in line with federal guidelines.”

This federal regulation comes from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

The last time the EVSC increased lunch prices for all their schools happened during the 2017-2018 school year.

Now, lunch prices will increase 15 cents for Elementary students and five cents for Middle and High School students.

This increase will affect many families. Even though this increase seems small, some families are already worried about those who are struggling financially.

“It needs to be done. I just hope they adjust the requirements for the reduced and free income. Because the students can’t help it. It’s not their fault,” says mom Stephanie Barrentine.

School officials say they are still going to be doing what they can to help the families experiencing some tough times.

“20 of our 40 schools will actually be participating in the community eligibility provision this year,” says Woebkenberg. “Which means everyone in that school, regardless of their situation, will actually have free lunches and breakfast each day.”

These price increases will not help alleviate any debt from outstanding lunch balances. Officials say all of the money will be going directly to the food services program, which is self-sustained.

According to the EVSC, the district has a total lunch debt of $53,000.

