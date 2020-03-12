School Districts, Colleges Announce Closures Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Thursday that all EVSC schools will close after class Friday through March 27 amid coronavirus concerns.

Evansville Catholic School and Evansville Lutheran School will be following the same guidelines as the EVSC and will be closing after Friday and through March 27. Mayor Winnecke spoke about other large gatherings earlier.

“If a fundraiser has to be postponed or a musical event has to be canceled or postponed, we don’t like that but it’s part of trying to protect public health,” says Winnecke.

Large events scheduled this month at the Ford Center, Victory Theatre, and Old National Events Plaza will be rescheduled to a later date.

Earlier Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced effective immediately school corporations will be provided with a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.

Related content:

Comments

comments