School District Seeks Bus Drivers

They’re the people your children rely on to safely get to and from school each day, but many school districts across the country are working to address a bus driver shortage.

One Tri-State school system is reaching out to people to take on the job.

“They provide that warm smiling face when the kids get on the bus in the morning and the last thing that they see from school when they get off the bus in the afternoon,” says Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesperson. “School districts all across the state are looking to fill those positions and bus drivers are one of those.”

Owensboro Public Schools is seeking more bus drivers.

The school district is already preparing for the next school year looking to fill a few positions.

“There is going to be a new route next year so we were looking to hire another driver for that route in addition to the other two open positions,” says Revlett.

The district is placing signs on their buses for all who pass by to see. Officials say they are offering competitive pay.

“It’s about $15.40 an hour with no experience,” says Revlett. “Previously for bus drivers and not only that, but the district will pay for people to get their permit, their CDL permit, and train them to get their CDL license.”

In a recent survey, nationally 24% of school districts reported “desperate” or “severe” driver shortages.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, from 2017-2019, there were a little more than ten thousand bus drivers across the state.

“They are the first connection that students have with the schools each and every day, so our bus drivers are very important in getting the children to school safely,” says Revlett.

If you're interested in applying to be a bus driver, click here.

