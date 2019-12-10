School Corporation Facing Abuse Allegations

A federal lawsuit is filed against North Gibson Schools. The lawsuit claims the district and several employees abused a disabled child.

According to court documents, the girl was locked in a seclusion room most of the days she went to school and now she has signs of PTSD.

The girl, who is being referred to as “R.N.” to protect her identity, is now seven years old but she was just five when the abuse is said to have started.

The young girl has two disabilities: Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED) and Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD). Those disorders cause her to become easily frustrated and have explosive outbursts.

The lawsuit claims R.N. was put in a 3 by 5-foot closet, also known as “the seclusion room.” The young girl was placed there more than 100 times during the 117 days she spent at Princeton Community Primary School North.

“This case is disturbing. It’s upsetting when I go through the file it actually makes me sick to my stomach,” says Erin Bauer, R.N. family’s attorney.

An attorney for North Gibson School Corporation denies the allegations but told 44News he wasn’t able to discuss the specifics.

“We have filed a response in open court and that is the only comment I’m permitted to have,” says Jeremy Dilts, North Gibson School Corporation’s attorney for this case.

Although Bauer says the school left a paper trail.

“Our allegations are absolutely accurate. Most of what we discovered was taken from the defendant’s own words they have to document in detail when they seclude a child,” says Bauer.

According to the school documents, sometimes R.N. Was left in the 3 by 5-foot room for an hour or two on nearly a daily basis.

“Her saying she wanted to die and didn’t want to live through this anymore, that’s what she said and that’s what they wrote down,” says Bauer.

The school corporation says she was put in the seclusion room playing games but the district also documented finding her having soiled her clothes. The lawsuit claims she was left there several times in soiled clothes for as long as 26 minutes.

The young girl now showing signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This little girl has obviously been traumatized by her experiences and what she’s gone through. She’s going to counseling. She has counseling costs. She is going to have trauma for at least the foreseeable future from that,” says Bauer.

The district has the responsibility to provide R.N. with equal access to a free public education while in compliance with federal laws and regulations, including those pertaining to the use of restraints and seclusions.

However, the allegations argue R.N. Was kept in that room for so long, it got in the way of her education. She now has a teacher come to her home. Her lawyer says she’s fearing the worse for other students.

“There is some testimony that nothing really changed after the filing of the lawsuit and another witness said we changed a lot of our procedures sure which is truthful or accurate at this point. I suspect there is still a lot of illegal behavior going on,” says Bauer.

A settlement conference was held Monday, but that didn’t resolve the case. The trial is set to start in October.

