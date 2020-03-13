School Closures Leave Parents in Need of Child Care Services

As more school closures and event cancelations are announced throughout different communities amid coronavirus concerns, many parents have been scrambling to find last-minute child care.

With Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement of the start of deep-cleaning for school corporations and calling for the reduction of large crowds, Hoosier families say they feel paralyzed between the choice of staying home with the kids or going to work.

“There’s some parents that wouldn’t be able to take off work. I mean, its either you keep having your job putting food on the table or you take off work,” one local mother said.

Gov. Holcomb also encouraged child care facilities to institute social distancing and minimize large crowds.

