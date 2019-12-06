School Bus Involved in Crash Leaves Indiana Students Recovering

A traffic accident Thursday morning involving a school bus and a car has left two Indiana students recovering in the hospital.

Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Sarah Nuckols was speeding on the east side of Indianapolis along Interstate 70 when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the side of a school bus. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated but she was later taken to jail for driving under the influence.

Sgt. John Perrine says, “Anytime a school bus is involved in a crash, you hold your breath on your way there. We are real fortunate, it seems like in this situation that they escaped serious injury but it`s an example of just how dangerous it can be.”

Overall, seven students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

