School Bus Carrying 31 Student Tips Over in Northeastern Indiana

An Indiana school district released a statement after a bus carrying 31 students went off the road and tipped over.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., Fox 59 reported. The bus was carrying students from Central Noble Elementary School when it went off the side of Wolf Lake Road and headed downhill into a yard.

The district released the following statement:

This morning a Central Noble Community Schools Primary Shuttle bus transporting 31 students was involved in a rollover accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police. Due to the bus being equipped with seat belts only 3 minor injuries were reported; no students were transported by EMS. All students were transferred to CN Primary where families were contacted. Students safety is a priority and we are thankful for the quick response and support by local emergency personnel.

Following the crash, the driver was given a chemical test at an area hospital.

The children complained of pain after crash but no one was seriously injured.

Fox 59 says students were taken back to school where they met with their parents.

