School Board Votes Unanimously to Close Celestine Elementary

An elementary school in Dubois County will be officially closing. The Northeast Dubois School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to close Celestine Elementary at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Superintendent Bill Hochgesang says North Dubois High School is being remodeled to add seventh and eighth grades.

Hochgesang says the tentative plan for the 2020-21 school year is to make Dubois Middle School third grade through sixth grade, and Dubois Elementary K through second grade.

He says Celestine is grades K-4th and had 84 students last school year.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville owns the Celestine school building and will return to the church when the school moves out.

The board is also discussing closing both Celestine and Dubois elementary at the end of the 2019-20 school year since there is enough space in the middle school and high school buildings to hold all the corporation’s students.

Comments

comments