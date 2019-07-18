School Begins August 7th for EVSC Students

The first day of school in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is quickly approaching and to help parents get ready we have compiled a list of important need-to-know information. All the information below can be found online by visiting EVSC Schools. The information also is available on the EVSC App. For specific information related to a student’s school, parents can visit the school website at EVSC Schoolsschoolname. A “Back to School” folder can be found under “Parents” on each school website.

To further help parents get ready for school, and to keep everyone updated throughout the school year, the EVSC recommends families download the EVSC App that includes news and information for all EVSC schools. The app can be downloaded on Google Play or iTunes using the keyword “EVSC.”

In addition, parents can follow the EVSC and their school on Social Media. The EVSC also recommends parents sign up to receive text messages from the district and schools. If parents have not yet signed up, they need to provide a cell phone number to their child’s school and text “yes” to 67587.

Enrollment

Enrollment in the EVSC officially begins Monday, July 29. Students who have never enrolled in the EVSC or who are transferring from another EVSC school, need to enroll at his/her new school before the first day of school. If you are unsure in which district you live, visit EVSC Schools.

To enroll, parents/guardians must be present and will need to present a legal birth certificate. Students enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before August 1.

Enrollment times for this year are:

Monday, July 29: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 1: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, August 2: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, August 5: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High school enrollment is by appointment only. Please call your student’s school to schedule an appointment.

School Hours

Elementary schools: 8:15 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

K-8, middle and high schools: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bus Transportation

Students needing bus transportation should receive a postcard in the mail from the Office of Transportation around the end of July or the beginning of August that includes the student’s bus information, including morning, pick up bus number, pick up time and pick up location and afternoon bus number, drop off time and drop off location.

Students who attend the school in the district in which they live also can check online on or after August 1 by going to EVSC Schools and clicking on Bus Transportation.

Parents who have questions after receiving the postcard should call 812-435-1BUS (1287).

Free/Reduced Lunch and Textbooks

Families wishing to apply for free/reduced lunch and textbooks are encouraged to do so online. By applying online, applications are processed much quicker. To apply online, families can visit EVSC Schools. The online application will be available for families to fill out beginning Wednesday, July 24.

School Breakfast and Lunches

Visit EVSC Schools for breakfast and lunch menus as well as allergen information, payment options and more.

Extended Daycare Applications

Students needing before and/or after-school care can do so through EVSC’s Extended Day Centers. EVSC Centers are open at 6:30 a.m. for before school care and again after school until 6 p.m. Applications are now available by going to EVSC Schools.

Dress for Success Uniform Policy

A number of EVSC schools have enhanced dress code policies that are designed to keep students focused on classroom activities and make it easier for families to provide school clothing. To see a list of schools and an example dress code policy, visit EVSC Schools.

EVSC Parent Access

EVSC’s Parent Access helps parents stay up-to-date with their child’s education. With Parent Access, parents can check grades, email teachers, track attendance, view test scores, monitor tardies, see assignments, and more. To set up an account, parents must contact their child’s school for an activation code on or after July 24.

Textbook Rental and Rates

Textbook invoices will be mailed to all families (elementary, middle and high) around the first of September. For more information on textbook rental and rates, visit EVSC Schools.

Families also will have the opportunity to pay for book rental using a credit card. There is no fee for this option, and parents interested in paying with a card must do so through EVSC’s Parent Access. Parents will continue to have the option of paying at their child’s school or at any Old National Bank branch.

Immunization Requirements

Immunization requirements for 2019-2020 can be found at EVSC Schools. A free community event for uninsured or underinsured students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades to receive required physicals and immunizations will take place Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ECHO Health Care Pediatric & Prenatal Clinic on Chandler Avenue. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 812-435-8343.

School Calendar

Each student will receive a 12-month EVSC Parent Guide & Calendar on the first day of school. Calendars also can be found online at EVSC Schools.

Volunteering

Anyone interested in volunteering with the EVSC, or at any EVSC school, must first fill out a volunteer application. To access the form, visit EVSC Schools. Individuals will need to complete the volunteer application form for “one time” volunteer jobs such as field trips, as well as those that are ongoing. A new form will need to be filled out every two years.

School Supplies

Most schools in the EVSC have school supply lists for students. Many are posted on school websites under “Parents,” “Back to School Information.” In addition, many retailers also have printouts available at the store. If you are unable to locate a copy of the school supply list for your student, contact your child’s school on or after July 24.

