Schnucks Temporarily Bans Reusable Bags Due to COVID-19 Concerns

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Schnucks will no longer allow reusable bags inside stores. The temporary ban goes into effect on April 9.

Although there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, Schnucks says the ban is a precautionary measure.

Additionally, Schnucks stores will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and will remain closed on Sunday, April 12 in observance of Easter.

Stores will reopen to the public at noon on Monday, April 13.

Comments

comments