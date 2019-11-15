Schnucks and the Salvation Army Team Up for Round Up at the Registers

Your change at a grocery store could go to The Salvation Army.

Schnucks has activated “Round Up at the Register.” Starting Saturday, November 16 and running until Thanksgiving, Schnucks customers can donate the change up to the nearest dollar. 100 percent of the donations will go to support the local Salvation Army.

Last year, Schnucks customers donated more than $236,000 from the campaign to The Salvation Army.

In addition to the roundup, Schnucks customers that use the self-checkout lanes can donate addition money to the Salvation Army through “Scan & Give.” This will allow the customers to donate $1, $3, or $5 dollars.

Following this campaign, starting on Friday, November 29 and through Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army will have bell ringers outside the store.

