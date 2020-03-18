Schnucks Reserves Hour for Seniors and at-Risk Shoppers Amid COVID-19

Officials with Schnucks have announced the reservation of each day’s first hour of shopping for seniors and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Schnucks will reserve the time of 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. for seniors age 60 and above, and for those most at risk of getting the virus.

“We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need,” Schnucks said in a statement. “We are asking all of our customers to assist us in supporting those in our communities who are most vulnerable. Thank you for your cooperation and for continuing to choose Schnucks.”

COURTESY CENTER OPERATIONS UPDATE

Schnucks has also announced an update in regard to their Courtesy Centers:

“In an effort to get customers through our checklanes as quickly as possible, 81 of our 112 Schnucks Courtesy Centers will close beginning Wednesday, March 18, so that we can redeploy our Courtesy Center teammates to assist at the checkouts. These Courtesy Centers will reopen when customer demand returns to customary levels. We thank customers for their patience and understanding during these extremely busy times,” the company said on their website.

The following Courtesy Center locations will remain open daily and operate from 7 AM – 8 PM and will continue to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers, and lottery.

