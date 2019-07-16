Schnucks Raises $1.25 Million to Support Folds of Honor Foundation

A non-profit organization that supports the families of veterans is the recipient of a generous $1.25 million donation.

Schnuck Martkets, Inc announced Monday that the funds would be awarded to Folds of Honor Foundation to provide 250 scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

The donation wouldn’t be possible without the ‘Roundup at the Register’ campaign launched by Schnucks on Memorial Day. The campaign allows customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to benefit Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor was established 12 years ago after Major Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac.

The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $130 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

