Schnucks Customers Raise $225,400 in Donations to the United Way for COVID-19 Relief

$250,000 is being donated to the United Way through money raised through the “Round Up at the Register” campaign ran by Schnucks.

Of the $250,000, customers of the supermarket raised the majority of the funds, donating $225,400 through the campaign from April 3 through April 20, by rounding up the cost of their Schnucks purchases to the nearest dollar. Schnucks is donating an additional $24,600 to the nonprofit.

The entirety of the donations will go directly to the United Way in each store’s local area, as the nonprofit works to support those experiencing hardships as a result of COVID-19.

Schnucks’ donation is in addition to the $605,000 the company donated last month to support COVID-19 relief in the five states in which Schnucks operates.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ generosity,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Just like our company and our teammates are dedicated to nourishing people’s lives, our customers have shown that in these uncertain times, their commitment to helping their neighbors and communities is unwavering.”

United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker said customers’ Round Up donations will support those who are currently in need of food, health care, employment support and emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance.

“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” said United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”

Those who are experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 are encouraged to dial 2-1-1, the United Way’s free and confidential service that helps people across North America find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

