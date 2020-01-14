Schnuck Customers, Company Donate $320K to Salvation Army

Schnuck Markets, Inc. and The Salvation Army Tuesday announced Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $320,000 to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday campaign through Schnucks’ “Round Up a the Register.”

Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with 100 percent of donations from the nearly two-week campaign benefiting the Salvation Army.

In addition to funds donated by customers through round up, the company also made a contribution. This holiday season’s total far surpassed the $236,000 donated by Schnucks customers during the 2018

Salvation Army round up campaign.

All monies raised during “Round Up at the Register” stay in the market in which they were donated to support local programs and services, including helping to provide food, shelter, child care, and job training throughout the year. The funds donating through the round up are in addition to those donated by Schnucks customers who gave at The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles.

