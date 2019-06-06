Scattered Tropical-Like Downpours Overspread Region

It was a humid day to say the least, highs topped off in the mid 80s and dew points continue to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The story over the next 4 days is going to be the threat for scattered heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Most of the rainfall has been across portions of Kentucky throughout the day and evening. Tonight will be muggy and damp with scattered showers especially across Western Kentucky. Lows around 70. Tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy with scattered showers becoming more numerous throughout the afternoon, thunderstorms are likely. Not expecting anything as far as severe storms. Temperatures will reach around 80 with humid conditions continuing.

A combination of a broad area of low pressure centered over Arkansas and a stalled front through our area will give the great of heavy rainfall over the next 3 days. The system will spin moisture into the Tri-State from east to west throughout the weekend. So training and slow moving tropical-like showers and storms could pose a flash flooding threat. More coverage of the scattered rainfall is likely through Friday afternoon. Neither days will be washouts, but dodging showers and storms will be the theme.

The unsettled weather will continue right through the weekend. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3″ but locally higher amounts are possible where we do see storms move slowly.

Not expecting widespread flooding, flash flooding could be an issue. So monitor forecasts closely through the weekend. Finally this area of low pressure will skirt east late Sunday through Monday and we should start to see the shower threat diminish into the start of next week.

