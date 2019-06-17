More Scattered Storms to Come, Flash Flooding Threat

It’s been a rainy and rather stormy 24 hours across the Tri-State, especially points north of I-64. We saw severe storms roll over the area Sunday afternoon – evening, with heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. The main story going forward will be the flash flooding threat. Those areas north of I-64 picked up 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with portions of DuBois County picking up around 6″.

A Flash Flood Watch is up for counties north of the Ohio River through Tuesday. An additional 1 -3″ of rain is possible in those areas that are heavily saturated.

Scattered showers and storms are going to develop Monday afternoon – evening, these showers and storms could produce torrential rainfall and dangerous lightning. With the slow movement and training nature of these storms, flash flooding poses the greatest threat. There is no threat of severe weather today, that will remain east of the Tri-State. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low to mid 80s with the humid conditions continuing.

The stalled front will remain over the region with areas of low pressure riding along that front through midweek. So expect scattered rainfall through the overnight as low dip into the upper 60s. Warm and muggy conditions into Tuesday, with more heavy rainfall likely throughout the day. Highs will top off around the low 80s.

By Wednesday we could be seeing some stronger to severe storms across the Tri-State. We could be seeing drier conditions Thursday afternoon – Friday. Hotter temperatures are expected to build into the region by Friday and Saturday. Right now the weekend won’t be a washout but we can’t completely rule out some showers and storms.

Comments

comments