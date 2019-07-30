Scammers Take Advantage of Latest Breach

Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million to settle claims over a massive data breach that affected millions of people back in 2017. As many as 147 million people had their identity stolen and lost money in the scam. Some of them lost as much as $20,000 after their information was compromised.

Some Hoosiers say it’s a shame thieves are now preying on customers of credit monitoring sites.

“Every other month I check it and my score has actually gone up so that’s really great,” says Elizabeth Williams. “Those sites are supposed to make you feel safe and secure.”

The Federal Trade Commission is warning everyone to be on the lookout for fake websites resembling the official Equifax settlement website.

“If you are always doubting the legitimacy of a website, you can always call the Better Business Bureau and pay attention to the URL. If it does not start with ‘https,’ where ‘s’ stands for ‘secure,’ it’s best to just back down and not deal with it,” says Oana Schneider. You can also make sure the copyright is up to date, as most scammers overlook this detail.

Some people in the tri-state have already submitted their personal information to a fraudulent site by mistake, hoping to be reimbursed for the trouble they went through two years ago during the data breach.

Officials say at this time keep an eye on your credit score, credit reports, and make sure no one is making a credit card in your name.

Remember, legitimate websites rarely as for your full Social Security number. If you are trying to file a claim on the official Equifax breach settlement website, you will need to enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number.

You can file a claim here.

