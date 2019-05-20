Scam Central: Tips to Spot Counterfeit Money

If you watch local news, you’ve probably seen that more than one local store detected counterfeit bills in their drawers. And you’re probably thinking: “This has nothing to do with me, I’ve never produced any counterfeit bills”, but the truth is that passing fake money alone is also illegal, so here are a few tips to help you make sure you don’t carry any phony money with you:

Take a close look at the ink – Here’s what you need to do: grab the bill and look at the bottom right corner. Does the color shift when you tilt it? if it doesn’t, chances are you’re dealing with a fake.

Check the red and blue threads – authentic bills have red and blue threads woven into them which fraudsters try to replicate by printing red and blue stripes on top of the bills. Give them a closer look and see if they only appear on the surface or not.

Is there a watermark present? – Hold the bill up to the light and check to see if there’s a small watermark on the right side. The watermark should look like a smaller replica of the portrait featured on the bill. If you can’t find one, you’re dealing with a counterfeit.

Locate the security thread – This is a strip that runs vertically through the bill and can be spotted when holding the bill against a light. Counterfeit bills don’t have a security thread.

Here are a few things that local businesses can do in order to avoid counterfeit money:

Keep an eye on the news and train your staff to identify fake bills. Fake bills tend to arrive in spurts. Also, keep in mind that counterfeiters tend to produce larger bills, so try to verify all $50 and $100 banknotes you receive!

Report any suspicious activity to the local authorities as soon as possible and stay very alert during busy times!

Your company can invest in magnetic ink scanners, watermark lamps, UV lights and other types of technology to help identify counterfeit money. It’s also a good idea to purchase insurance which covers any loss caused by counterfeit bills.

