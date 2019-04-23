Scam Central: Scammers Turn to the Kentucky Derby

Don’t let your desire to see the “Fastest two minutes in sports” put you in a position to hold back tears. Check your pride before it reaches the top of the stretch or heartache will surely come out the winner, a likely scenario should you fall for a Derby Ticket Scam. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a few tips to help you get to the winner’s circle when scoring the perfect seats for the first Saturday in May.

As with any consumer decisions, be sure to check bbb.org when purchasing a ticket to any event from a seller/broker to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200 percent purchase guarantee on tickets. Additionally, you can look up the seller on VerifiedTicketsSource.com to confirm you are buying from an NATB-member resale company.

Derby tickets scams often pop up on Craigslist and other online auction sites. Be leery of sellers requesting money be sent through Western Union. You may send the cash, but you may not get the tickets.

Other red flags for Craigslist scams:

Buyer/seller is not local

Misspellings and grammatical errors in the response

Person offering that Craigslist guarantees a transaction

Use of Western Union for the transaction

Seller offers use of an online escrow service

Finally, when possible, use a credit card for any transaction because if something goes wrong, you can always contest the charge.

