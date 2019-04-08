Scam Central: Prom Dress Scams

Figuring out where to find a prom dress may be a young woman’s first big dress decision. But like many purchases with a big price tag – and high stakes – there’s a lot that can go wrong. Buying a wedding dress or prom dress can come with unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies, and unwanted stress in advance of a big event.

Follow these tips from Tri-State Better Business Bureau to make sure dress shopping goes smoothly.

Beware of counterfeit gowns: Authorized retailers are the only stores allowed to sell a designer’s gowns. Anyone else claiming to carry them is likely selling counterfeits. In fact, many dress designers do not sell their gowns online at all.

: Many designers don’t allow their dresses to be discounted below a certain margin. In fact, an in-person sample sale, not online, may be a girl’s best bet for finding a discounted prom dress. Double check delivery promises: It’s vital that your dress arrives in time, so be sure the seller clearly states its typical delivery times.

Understand the return policy: Review the guarantee, return, and refund policies before purchasing. Know if there is a way to return your dress (and how much it will cost) if you are not happy with it. Make sure there’s a way to contact the company where you find the prom dress in case of problems. An absence of contact information on a website is a big red flag when shopping online.

: Buying prom dresses from an international seller may seem like a good deal. However, U.S. and Canadian laws and consumer protections will be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce, in case something goes wrong with your purchase. Read BBB tips for shopping online: Although a prom dress may be an extra special purchase, much of the general advice for shopping online applies here, too.

