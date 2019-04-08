Scam Central: Prom Dress Scams

Figuring out where to find a prom dress may be a young woman’s first big dress decision. But like many purchases with a big price tag – and high stakes – there’s a lot that can go wrong. Buying a wedding dress or prom dress can come with unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies, and unwanted stress in advance of a big event.
Follow these tips from Tri-State Better Business Bureau to make sure dress shopping goes smoothly.
- Beware of counterfeit gowns: Authorized retailers are the only stores allowed to sell a designer’s gowns. Anyone else claiming to carry them is likely selling counterfeits. In fact, many dress designers do not sell their gowns online at all.
- Shopping for a deal? Be realistic: Many designers don’t allow their dresses to be discounted below a certain margin. In fact, an in-person sample sale, not online, may be a girl’s best bet for finding a discounted prom dress.
- Double check delivery promises: It’s vital that your dress arrives in time, so be sure the seller clearly states its typical delivery times.
- Understand the return policy: Review the guarantee, return, and refund policies before purchasing. Know if there is a way to return your dress (and how much it will cost) if you are not happy with it. Make sure there’s a way to contact the company where you find the prom dress in case of problems. An absence of contact information on a website is a big red flag when shopping online.
- Be wary of overseas sellers: Buying prom dresses from an international seller may seem like a good deal. However, U.S. and Canadian laws and consumer protections will be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce, in case something goes wrong with your purchase.
- Read BBB tips for shopping online: Although a prom dress may be an extra special purchase, much of the general advice for shopping online applies here, too.
For more information you can trust, visit bbb.org/Evansville or call 812 473 0202!