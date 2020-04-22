Scam Alert: Be Careful When Posting Senior Photos

School is out across the Tri-State due to the looming Coronavirus Pandemic, and many people are showing support for high school seniors by posting their own senior photos to Facebook.

That’s all right, but there are a few things to keep in mind before posting.

Experts with the Better Business Bureau encourage people not to share the year they graduated, their school’s mascot, or even the name of their school.

That’s because many people use that information for their security passwords when logging in to social media and bank accounts.

It might seem like innocent fun to share those pictures or sharing the make and model of the cars you drove while growing up, but a lot of that personal information can be used against you.

Unfortunately, by the time you find out, it’s typically too late.

Oana Schneider with the Better Business Bureau says they receive at least seven phone calls every day about someone having their information taken.

Schneider says these scammers are taking advantage of the current Coronavirus pandemic and tax refund circumstances.

“We have actually seen a lot of senior pictures online, and I know they’re trying to support the class of 2020, but what they don’t know is that the information you put out there can actually be found by hackers and used for security questions that you may have online. So, be really careful about that,” Schneider said.

As a reminder, Schneider says it’s all right to post those pictures, just avoid your full name, graduation date, school name and the #classof2020.

She says scammers can click on that hashtag and find everyone who has posted their information.

If you’re concerned that you might have been scammed, you can click here.

