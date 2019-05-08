KSP to Close Traffic on Twin Bridges Friday Morning

Kentucky State Police say plan on closing traffic on the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville on May 10th.

Starting Friday at 9:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m., traffic on southbound US 41 Twin Bridges will be blocked for two hours to allow follow-up documentation for a crash reconstruction investigation.

Traffic will be alternated at about five-minute intervals along the northbound bridge to allow some traffic from each direction to keep moving forward during the southbound closure.

Motorists are advised to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Extended delays are likely.

