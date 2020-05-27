Saying Goodbye to the Rain

Well, rainfall certainly stuck around for much of the region through the morning and early afternoon and while things are expected to dry out overnight, there’s more rain on the way for the Tri-State tomorrow. Added warmth (highs near 81°) and more Gulf moisture (dew points near 66°) will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The best chance for rainfall tomorrow will (again) occur during the late morning and early afternoon.

It looks as though we’ll continue to see scattered rainfall through at least Friday; that evening, a cold front will finally push east of the region and allow drier, cooler and more comfortable air to reach the Tri-State. After receiving as much as an additional 1″ of rainfall prior to the weekend, the weekend itself looks as though it will be crystal clear!

Expect afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s with plenty of sunshine and little to no humidity – essentially we’re talking about the perfect weekend here, so do your best to enjoy it… Responsibly.

Stay safe!

