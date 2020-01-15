“Save the Habitat” Award Presented to Indiana Fish & Wildlife Property Manager

On Saturday, the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Indiana State Chapter presented the 2019 “Save the Habitat” Award to Savanna Vaughn of the Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife.

The “Save the Habitat” Award is given to individuals who have devoted time and energy to the conservation of wild turkey and the preservation of Indiana’s hunting tradition.

Vaughn has been the Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) property manager since 2015.

As the property manager of the FWA, Vaughn has overseen the planning and development of wildlife habitat on the property, created recreation opportunities for Indiana’s residents, and with the support of the NWTF, has worked over the past four years on a 100-acre project at Pigeon River FWA that included converting old agricultural fields into habitats designed for the benefit of wild turkeys.

Multiple other species also benefit. Vaughn has also collaborated with her local NWTF chapter each year to hold events geared toward recruiting new hunters.

You can learn more about the Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area here.

