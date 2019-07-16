Save the Date: An Evening With Joe Robinson

He’s been called, ” a true force in the pantheon of exceptional artists in modern music” and “soulful and utterly brilliant”, and he’s the latest guest artist for the Under The Radar Concert Series in Newburgh!

Join us Saturday evening, August 24th for a midsummer night’s dream…

an intimate concert experience at the OL’ Church on the Holler with Joe Robinson. Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, Joe puts it this way… “THE MORE I PLAY MUSIC, THE LESS I NEED TO THINK ABOUT IT. THE LESS I NEED TO THINK ABOUT IT, THE MORE I FEEL THAT I CAN DEDICATE MYSELF TO EXPERIENCING THE UNDERTONES OF HARMONY, RHYTHM, MELODY, RHYME AND NARRATIVE.”

If you don’t already know about this fine artist, join us and discover!

All shows: Doors open at 6:30, Show at 7:30. Minimum donation: $20.00! To guarantee your reservation send a check and specify how many seats and date or show desired. Make payable and mail to: (we guarantee the artists receive all proceeds) Steve Roll, 867 South Saint James Blvd, Evansville IN 47714. You can also use PayPal to steve.roll@twc.com. Specify date or show and quantity desired. The normal method of letting us know you’re coming and paying at the door will still, of course, work.

The concert is Saturday, August 24th, at “The Ol’ Church on the Holler” (622 W. Jennings Street, Newburgh).

You can find it on the city calendar.

