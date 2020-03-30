Saturday Night Storms Hit Tri-State Hard

Cleanup crews are now dealing with the aftermath of strong storms that tore through parts of the Tri-State on Saturday night.

In Newburgh, Saturday night’s storm escalated to what was confirmed by a National Weather Service survey team as an EF-2 tornado, with winds estimated at 125 miles per hour with a path over five miles long.

As many as five homes were lost with dozens of others seeing moderate to major damage. Around 10,000 Vectren customers were left in the dark after the storm brought down power lines.

This is the first time since 2005 that Newburgh has had a storm of this nature.

Across the Ohio, the same cell produced a different tornado that struck Henderson County, another confirmed EF-2 system that passed through the south side of Henderson and ended west of Spottsville.

Dozens of homes and buildings in Henderson were left with roof or structural damage, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of either tornado.

Here are the details for the two EF-2 tornadoes that touched down in the Henderson, KY and Newburgh, IN areas Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/Y5FCZvjxTK — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) March 30, 2020

As crews in Newburgh and Henderson continue to clean up the aftermath of the storms, officials are asking citizens to stay at home while they work to repair damage and restore power.

