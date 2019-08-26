Saturation Patrol Leads to Arrest of Impaired Driver

A saturation patrol leads to the arrest of an impaired driver. Troopers pulled over 27-year-old Juan Camaeillo Sunday around 9:30 p.m. for a license plate violation.

Camaeillo initially provided troopers false information about his identity. Further investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine and a used syringe in his vehicle.

Camaeillo was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. He faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Possession of a Syringe, Class 6 Felony

Identity Deception, Class 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Between 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. Vincennes police issued 39 traffic tickets, 99 warnings and arrested five individuals for various criminal charges.

