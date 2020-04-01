Sarto Retreat House Serves as Voluntary Self-Isolation Center for Homeless COVID-19 Patients

The City of Evansville and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced Wednesday they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will develop a collaborative effort.

Together the two will use the Diocese’s Sarto Retreat House as a voluntary self-isolation center for people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility provides a safe, secure place where homeless individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 can be isolated as they wait for their symptoms to dissipate.

Additionally, it will house those who have been discharged after being treated for COVID-19 at local healthcare facilities.

The Sarto Retreat House is situated on the 54-acre Catholic Center complex on the north side of Evansville.

Security and cleaning staff will be provided by the City.

