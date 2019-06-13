Sarah Sanders to Leave White House at the End of June

Sarah Sanders to Leave White House at the End of June

June 13th, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Sarah Sanders, White House Press Secretary, is exiting the White House. President Donald Trump announced Sanders’ departure Thursday afternoon via Twitter:

Sanders served in the White House since the beginning of President Trump’s presidency, replacing Sean Spicer when he departed. It is unclear who will replace her.

Sanders is set to leave at the end of the month.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.