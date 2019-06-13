Sarah Sanders to Leave White House at the End of June

Sarah Sanders, White House Press Secretary, is exiting the White House. President Donald Trump announced Sanders’ departure Thursday afternoon via Twitter:

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders served in the White House since the beginning of President Trump’s presidency, replacing Sean Spicer when he departed. It is unclear who will replace her.

Sanders is set to leave at the end of the month.

Comments

comments