Be a Santa to a Senior This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time of giving and celebration but for some seniors in our community, it can be very lonely. This year, you can help spread joy to local seniors across southwestern Indiana with the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Home Instead Senior Care’s Be a Santa to a Senior program has been around for more than 15 years. There are more than 20 Be a Santa to a Senior trees around southwestern Indiana.

Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring a local senior’s name and a gift suggestion. All you have to do is pick one by December 6th, buy a gift and bring it back to the location.

Home Instead Senior Care representative Emily Tison says, “So there are a lot of programs out there that are geared towards kids, and a lot of the seniors get forgotten about. So many seniors don’t have family anymore, or their family doesn’t live here so they don’t get gifts at Christmas time.”

There’s no need to worry about wrapping the gift either community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Below is a list of locations to find a Be a Santa to a Senior tree:

Atria Newburgh, 5311 Rosebud Ln., Newburgh, IN 47630

Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center, 4255 Medwell Dr., Newburgh, IN 47630

Deaconess Primary Care for Seniors North Park, 4498 N First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710

Deaconess Home Medical Equipment, 4015 Gateway Blvd., Newburgh, IN 47630

Emerald Place, 297 S 100 E, Washington, IN 47501

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital, 4100 Covert Ave., Evansville, IN 47714

Freedom Bank, 75 US-231, Jasper, IN 47546

Great Harvest Bread Co., 423 Metro Ave., Evansville, IN 47715

Hearing Healthcare Center, Inc., 3101 N Green River Rd #510, Evansville, IN 47715

Home Instead Senior Care, 635 Metro Ave., Evansville, IN 47715

Home Instead Senior Care, 216 W 6th St., #106, Jasper, IN 47546

Hosparous Health, 225 W 41st St., Suite C, Jasper, IN 47546

Just Stylin Salon, 955 S Hebron Ave., Suite B, Evansville, IN 47714

Kindred Hospice, 3745 N Newton St., #150, Jasper, IN 47546

North Park Nursing Center, 650 Fairway Dr., Evansville, IN 47710

North River, 811 E Baseline Rd., Evansville, IN 47725

Oakwood Health Campus, 1143 23rd St., Tell City, IN 47586

Oasis Dementia Care, 4301 Washington Ave., Evansville , IN 47714

Primrose Retirement Community of Newburgh, 9800 Outer Lincoln Ave., Newburgh, IN 47630

Profile by Sanford- East, 401 N Green River Rd., Suite B, Evansville, IN 47715

Profile by Sanford- West, 5301 Pearl Dr., Suite 200, Evansville, IN 47712

Sheets, Charles & Charles, Elder Law Attorneys, 2801 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714

Solarbron Family-first Senior Living, 1501 McDowell Rd., Evansville, IN 47712

Woodmont Health Campus, 1325 N Rockport Rd., Boonville, IN 47601

