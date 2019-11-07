Be a Santa to a Senior This Holiday Season
The holiday season is a time of giving and celebration but for some seniors in our community, it can be very lonely. This year, you can help spread joy to local seniors across southwestern Indiana with the Be a Santa to a Senior program.
Home Instead Senior Care’s Be a Santa to a Senior program has been around for more than 15 years. There are more than 20 Be a Santa to a Senior trees around southwestern Indiana.
Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring a local senior’s name and a gift suggestion. All you have to do is pick one by December 6th, buy a gift and bring it back to the location.
Home Instead Senior Care representative Emily Tison says, “So there are a lot of programs out there that are geared towards kids, and a lot of the seniors get forgotten about. So many seniors don’t have family anymore, or their family doesn’t live here so they don’t get gifts at Christmas time.”
There’s no need to worry about wrapping the gift either community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
Below is a list of locations to find a Be a Santa to a Senior tree:
- Atria Newburgh, 5311 Rosebud Ln., Newburgh, IN 47630
- Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center, 4255 Medwell Dr., Newburgh, IN 47630
- Deaconess Primary Care for Seniors North Park, 4498 N First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710
- Deaconess Home Medical Equipment, 4015 Gateway Blvd., Newburgh, IN 47630
- Emerald Place, 297 S 100 E, Washington, IN 47501
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital, 4100 Covert Ave., Evansville, IN 47714
- Freedom Bank, 75 US-231, Jasper, IN 47546
- Great Harvest Bread Co., 423 Metro Ave., Evansville, IN 47715
- Hearing Healthcare Center, Inc., 3101 N Green River Rd #510, Evansville, IN 47715
- Home Instead Senior Care, 635 Metro Ave., Evansville, IN 47715
- Home Instead Senior Care, 216 W 6th St., #106, Jasper, IN 47546
- Hosparous Health, 225 W 41st St., Suite C, Jasper, IN 47546
- Just Stylin Salon, 955 S Hebron Ave., Suite B, Evansville, IN 47714
- Kindred Hospice, 3745 N Newton St., #150, Jasper, IN 47546
- North Park Nursing Center, 650 Fairway Dr., Evansville, IN 47710
- North River, 811 E Baseline Rd., Evansville, IN 47725
- Oakwood Health Campus, 1143 23rd St., Tell City, IN 47586
- Oasis Dementia Care, 4301 Washington Ave., Evansville , IN 47714
- Primrose Retirement Community of Newburgh, 9800 Outer Lincoln Ave., Newburgh, IN 47630
- Profile by Sanford- East, 401 N Green River Rd., Suite B, Evansville, IN 47715
- Profile by Sanford- West, 5301 Pearl Dr., Suite 200, Evansville, IN 47712
- Sheets, Charles & Charles, Elder Law Attorneys, 2801 Lincoln Ave., Evansville, IN 47714
- Solarbron Family-first Senior Living, 1501 McDowell Rd., Evansville, IN 47712
- Woodmont Health Campus, 1325 N Rockport Rd., Boonville, IN 47601