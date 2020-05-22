Sandy Lee Songwriters Festival Canceled for 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandy Lee Songwriters Festival board and committee have decided to cancel the 2020 Sandy Lee Songfest set for July.

Susie Watkins, Songfest Co-Chair said, “We love the Songfest, but our first priority is the safety of the writers, audience, and crew. We will begin to plan the 2021 festival as soon as we are able and work to make it the best one yet!”

The board says the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters will be held July 28 through July 31, 2021.

