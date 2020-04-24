Samaritan Center Launches Emotional Wellness Help Hotline

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Samaritan Center has launched an Emotional Wellness Helpline for individuals who need to talk to someone about their anxiety, stress, depression, or other mental health issues.

“We know that we live in a stressful society and with the COVID-19 pandemic the stress levels are even higher,” said Kristi Scherer, Executive Director of Samaritan Center. “There are those who aren’t being able to work, some who are working but are stressed about bringing the virus home to their family, there’s financial stress and depression brought on by the isolation of social distancing.”

The Emotional Wellness Helpline is a free resource for the community to talk to someone about how to deal with stress and to learn ways to cope during these difficult times.

Along with providing some basic support to callers, the helpline can also refer the caller to Samaritan Center services, if further help is needed.

The helpline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 812-886-6590.

Individuals worried about stress and depression can also take free Anxiety Symptom Assessments and Depression Symptom Assessments on Good Samaritan’s website.

