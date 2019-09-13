Sam Smith Publicly Changes Pronouns to They/them

Sam Smith announces the decision to use gender-neutral pronouns. The singer announced in an Instagram post to ask fans to use they/them pronouns.

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

Back in March, Smith came out as non-binary saying they would continue to use he/him pronouns.

“I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering, but all I ask is that you please try,” they wrote.

In the post, Smith acknowledges that they have a lot to learn about the non-binary community they feel comfortable speaking out about what it means to them, but said, “for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open.”

Comments

comments