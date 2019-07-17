Salvation Army Opens as Cooling Center for Expected Heat

In anticipation of the summer heat, the Salvation Army said on Wednesday it will open its doors as a Cooling Center.

With on-going soup kitchen and food pantry taking place in the gym, the Cooling Center will take place in the chapel from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ice water will be made available for those taking advantage of the Cooling Center.

The cooling center will be open Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church.

Comments

comments