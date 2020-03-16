Salvation Army Moves to Takeout Amid Coronavirus Concerns; Volunteers Needed

The Salvation Army decided to prepare meals on a takeout basis amid the spread of COVID-19. As a result, there will be no congregating on-site at the Salvation Army.

Food boxes will be prepared in advance so that families can be served quickly. Frozen items will be added upon arrival.

Volunteers are also needed at the Salvation Army. Younger individuals who need something to do during the day are urged to help with the Lunch Program and Food Pantry.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, click here.

