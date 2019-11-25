Salvation Army Implements “Kettle Pay” Option

In this day and age, carrying less cash and managing finances online is becoming more and more common among many.

Now, the Salvation Army Indiana Division is making it easier to give back during the holiday season by donating using either Apple Pay or Google Pay on your smartphone device.

Most Red Kettle signs across Indiana have had smart chips and QR codes placed upon them, allowing donors to “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

This new “Kettle Pay” technology has been implemented across the United States, allowing Hoosiers traveling over the holidays to donate to their hometown Salvation Army at any Red Kettle with a Kettle Pay sign.

Those who choose to donate in this way will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The donation will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code.

“Kettle Pay is making it even easier for donors to give back, even if they don’t carry cash or check books anymore,” explained Major Bob Webster, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army. “We’ve offered online giving for years, but this new technology simplifies the process. It’s just a quick tap of the phone to the sign and you’re ready to make your donation. This will help The Salvation Army serve the thousands of Hoosiers who come to us in their time of need.”

