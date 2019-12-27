Salvation Army Hopeful for Year-End Donations

With the new year right around the corner, The Salvation Army is hopeful for year-end donations.

These late-December donations can help ensure that life-changing programs are able to continue into the new year.

“We’ve built up some amazing programs across Indiana,” said Major Bob Webster, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in Indiana. “Everything from a world-class summer camp for low-income kids to our Pathway of Hope program, which is helping families break the cycle of poverty. These programs are dependent on the generosity of donors in every county in Indiana, because they serve Hoosiers from every zip code,” though donations can be designated to help a single county, community, facility, or program.

For many Salvation Army locations, a large portion of their annual budget is supported by the annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign and charitable donations made in the last weeks of the year.

Donors who are interested in making a year-end gift can contact The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters in Indianapolis at (800) 589-1037.

Both designated and undesignated gifts can be sent through the mail to The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Headquarters in Indianapolis at 6060 Castleway West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

You can see a map of Salvation Army locations in Indiana and find your local Salvation Army here.

For an easy way to donate online, you can visit the Ways to Give Indiana page on The Salvation Army’s website here.

